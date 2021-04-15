Walworth County health department looking for volunteer guardians

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services is in need of volunteer guardians.

Volunteer guardians are court-appointed decisionmakers for adults with mental incapacities.

The guardians advocate for clients who live in their wards. Currently, 13 volunteer guardians serve 31 wards. Volunteer guardians are needed to replace two long-time volunteers who will be retiring in the near future.

"Guardians play a vital role in our communities in helping those who can no longer help themselves," Walworth County Volunteer Services Director Colleen Lesniak said in a news release. "The individuals in need do not have family or friends that can be of assistance. Our volunteer guardians fill that critical role of making important health care and financial decisions to ensure these individuals' needs are being met."

Volunteers work about five hours a month assisting their clients.

Possible responsibilities include working with professionals to make decisions for their wards, giving formal approval of care and services, advocating for and protecting clients' rights, visiting clients at least once a month, and completing applications for services and financial benefits on their clients' behalf.