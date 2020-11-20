Walworth County Health Department on Thanksgiving, “Gather safely, keep it small’

Those are figures the county provides on its website to give perspective, while maintaining that the virus is serious.

Aurora advice

Dr. Robert Citronberg, an infectious disease specialist with Advocate Aurora Health, said in a media call Monday, “We have advised, along with public health authorities, to cancel Thanksgiving dinners except for those people who already live in your household.”

He continued, “Thanksgiving dinners have the potential to be super-spreader events. It’s so critically important that we do not do that.”

That was echoed by Dr. Mary Beth Kingston, Advocate Aurora’s chief nursing officer. “It’s a real risk to have a large number of people who aren’t in your immediate living situation over for Thanksgiving this year,” Kingston said.

If you gather, do it safely

Nevicosi said that staying home is the lowest risk strategy.

“There would be zero risk of COVID transmission if everybody stayed home,” he said.