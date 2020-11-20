Walworth County Health Department on Thanksgiving, “Gather safely, keep it small’

With Walworth County Covid-19 cases on the rise, county officials stress the importance of taking precautions if people plan to have any holiday gatherings.
Over roughly the last two weeks, the Walworth County positivity rate has been about 25%, with a quarter of tests coming back positive.
“Gather safely, keep it small,” said Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director, Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services.
The stats
As of Monday, there have been 4,682 positive COVID-19 tests since March in Walworth County. The county population is 103,013, meaning about 5% of the county’s population have tested positive since March.
Out of those who tested positive, 648 are considered active cases, 3,990 recovered, and 44 have died. Twelve were hospitalized as of Monday.
Of the 44 deaths, according to the county, 39 had pre-existing medical conditions. That would include conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, lung disease cardiovascular issues, things that people are receiving ongoing treatment for.
Five had other causes of death, with COVID listed as a significant health condition. For instance, that would someone with late-stage cancer who ended up catching COVID.
Of those who died, 25 were over the age of 80, 10 were between 70 and 79, eight were ages 60 to 69, and one was between 50 and 59. No exact ages were given.
Those are figures the county provides on its website to give perspective, while maintaining that the virus is serious.
Aurora advice
Dr. Robert Citronberg, an infectious disease specialist with Advocate Aurora Health, said in a media call Monday, “We have advised, along with public health authorities, to cancel Thanksgiving dinners except for those people who already live in your household.”
He continued, “Thanksgiving dinners have the potential to be super-spreader events. It’s so critically important that we do not do that.”
That was echoed by Dr. Mary Beth Kingston, Advocate Aurora’s chief nursing officer. “It’s a real risk to have a large number of people who aren’t in your immediate living situation over for Thanksgiving this year,” Kingston said.
If you gather, do it safely
Nevicosi said that staying home is the lowest risk strategy.
“There would be zero risk of COVID transmission if everybody stayed home,” he said.
But he said, “It neglects the importance of social connection. As part of who we are as humans, we gather. That is important to us. Family is important so to say, ‘Don’t do it,’ is unrealistic. I think there is a middle ground. Do it safely.”
If you are going to gather with people outside your household, he said, keeping space between people is one of the best ways to be safe.
If you physically distance from others, you decrease the likelihood of getting sick, he said.
And, he added, “It’s not a bad idea to wear a face covering.”
The other big one is stay home when sick, Nevicosi said.
“We have been so isolated and our world is so upside down I think people are really excited to get together. It would be easy to say, ‘I just have a cold or I just have whatever.’ And decide to go,” Nevicosi said. “That could have disastrous impacts for a family.”
“The message needs to be around personal and community responsibility.” And he added, on the topic of Thanksgiving safety, “Don’t deep-fry a frozen turkey.”
Adam Rogan from The Journal Times in Racine contributed to this.
