Walworth County hires government veteran as new county administrator

ELKHORN — A local government manager with 30 years of experience has been selected to become the next county administrator for Walworth County.
Mark Luberda, currently the director of administration for the Milwaukee County city of Franklin, was chosen from among more than 50 applicants for the Walworth County job.
He will succeed David Bretl, who is retiring after 18 years as the top non-elected administrator in county government.
Luberda said he has watched the county function under Bretl's leadership for many years, and he was attracted by the chance to work in such a efficient government operation.
"It just always seemed to be a very well managed organization," he said. "They're in a very good position."
Luberda, 57, who lives in Williams Bay, is scheduled to begin Jan. 20 at a salary of $152,880 a year.
He has worked for the city of Franklin for 13 years, and previously worked for the City of Des Moines, Iowa; Kenosha County; the town of Caledonia; and the Geneva National Resort homeowners association in the town of Geneva.
Walworth County officials said they feel lucky to have found someone with so much experience already situated in southeastern Wisconsin.
"We're all very happy," County Board Chairwoman Nancy Russell said.
Franklin City Clerk Sandi Wesolowski said Walworth County is getting a government administrator who is thorough, conscientious and a valuable co-worker.
Wesolowski said she has been impressed with how Luberda interacts with colleagues on the job.
"He has a very pleasant personality" she said. "He treats everybody with respect."
Born in Hammond, Indiana, Luberda grew up in the neighboring communities of Lynwood, Illinois, and Munster, Indiana. He gradated from Indiana University, first with a bachelor's degree and then a master's degree in public administration.
After starting out as a budget and program analyst for Des Moines, Iowa, he moved to Wisconsin to join Kenosha County. He spent six years as the county's director of management and budget, and director of administration.
He then worked as town administrator for the Racine County town of Caledonia. He jumped into the private sector briefly as manager of the Geneva National Resort homeowners association, but a year later joined the city of Franklin.
While working at Geneva National, he and his family moved to Williams Bay, where they have lived ever since. His wife, Linda Luberda, works as a teacher's aide in the Williams Bay School District. The couple has four children.
When he heard in September that Bretl was announcing retirement plans, Luberda was immediately intrigued by the job opening.
From a field of 50-plus applicants, he was among a half-dozen or so who were interviewed.
Over two days of interviews, he met with county leaders and department heads, got a tour and took a test. He came away with a strong feeling that the Walworth County position was a good fit for him.
"They got a good sense of who I was, and I also got a good sense of what I was stepping in to," he said.
The county board voted to hire him during a special meeting Dec. 19.
Bretl has agreed to stay on until Feb. 7 to help in the transition in an advisory capacity.
County board members said Luberda was a clear front-runner for the job.
County Supervisor Dan Kilkenny said Luberda's education, experience and employment record made him "the best candidate we looked at."
"I'm confident he'll do a good job," Kilkenny said.
County Supervisor Sue Pruessing said she felt lucky that after launching a national search for candidates, the county found someone with Luberda's credentials living in Williams Bay.
Pruessing said county supervisors were pleasantly surprised as they probed Luberda's resume and compared him with other applicants.
"Mark just kind of kept coming to the top," she said. "He just seemed to be everything we had listed and were looking for."