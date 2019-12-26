Walworth County hires government veteran as new county administrator

From a field of 50-plus applicants, he was among a half-dozen or so who were interviewed.

Over two days of interviews, he met with county leaders and department heads, got a tour and took a test. He came away with a strong feeling that the Walworth County position was a good fit for him.

"They got a good sense of who I was, and I also got a good sense of what I was stepping in to," he said.

The county board voted to hire him during a special meeting Dec. 19.

Bretl has agreed to stay on until Feb. 7 to help in the transition in an advisory capacity.

County board members said Luberda was a clear front-runner for the job.

County Supervisor Dan Kilkenny said Luberda's education, experience and employment record made him "the best candidate we looked at."

"I'm confident he'll do a good job," Kilkenny said.

County Supervisor Sue Pruessing said she felt lucky that after launching a national search for candidates, the county found someone with Luberda's credentials living in Williams Bay.

Pruessing said county supervisors were pleasantly surprised as they probed Luberda's resume and compared him with other applicants.