Walworth County Historical Society buying Elkhorn City Hall for $1, city hall moving

Come mid-July, Elkhorn City Hall will begin relocating to a new building in Seymour Court. The City Council voted last month to sell for $1 the current building at 9 S. Broad St. to the Walworth County Historical Society, which plans to transform it into a new museum.
The need for a new city hall has been apparent for over a decade, Elkhorn Alderman Tim Shiroda said. Inside, the building presents issues of water leakage and general neglect. Outside, the building’s masonry shows salt damage from winters past.
More importantly, the building’s outdated infrastructure inhibits city employees’ work.
“It’s very dysfunctional,” City administrator James Heilman said.
Heilman said he is eager to see the move through. He has spent over five years working on plans for a new city hall. For two of those years he searched unsuccessfully for a solution that would keep City Hall in the downtown area.
The Seymour Court building will be much more serviceable to the community despite its distance from downtown, Heilman said. The building will allow for technological upgrades, as well as more parking spaces—an important accommodation for city hall meetings with larger turnouts.
In addition, the nearby city-owned land means the police and fire departments will have the option of a future move.
While the Broad Street building is a poor fit for a modern city hall, it holds a promising future for the Walworth County Historical Society.
The historical society’s current locations include the Webster House, Blooming Prairie Schoolhouse, Sharon Townhall, Heritage Hall, and the Doris M. Reinke Resource Center at 210 S Washington St. The Society had been designing an expansion at the Resource Center but started exploring other options after they didn’t get county support.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” historical society president James Boardman said.
Expanding into the old city hall means valuable exposure and generous storage space. The first floor’s lower level, currently used as office space, will comfortably house the historical society’s resource center. The upper level’s meeting room will become the Paul and Katherine Schmidt Library.
As for the auditorium on the second floor, Boardman hopes to refurbish the space for educational public events.
The building’s transfer will be quite the project, board member Pat Blackmer said. The historical society has built up a wealth of artifacts since its founding in 1904. Filling the new space will require several careful moves.
The historical society must also consider the old city hall’s points of disrepair. Boardman said he is optimistic about the restoration. First on the docket is replacing the roof, he said, using donated funds from the Society’s late former president Doris Reinke.
Elkhorn City Council members expressed excitement about the building’s new ownership. Alderman Scott McClory said he was “very happy” to see the iconic building enter the historical society’s care after past talks of demolition.
“It’s going to be a really nice cornerstone of the downtown area for people to come and visit,” McClory said.