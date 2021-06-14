Walworth County Historical Society buying Elkhorn City Hall for $1, city hall moving

While the Broad Street building is a poor fit for a modern city hall, it holds a promising future for the Walworth County Historical Society.

The historical society’s current locations include the Webster House, Blooming Prairie Schoolhouse, Sharon Townhall, Heritage Hall, and the Doris M. Reinke Resource Center at 210 S Washington St. The Society had been designing an expansion at the Resource Center but started exploring other options after they didn’t get county support.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” historical society president James Boardman said.

Expanding into the old city hall means valuable exposure and generous storage space. The first floor’s lower level, currently used as office space, will comfortably house the historical society’s resource center. The upper level’s meeting room will become the Paul and Katherine Schmidt Library.

As for the auditorium on the second floor, Boardman hopes to refurbish the space for educational public events.

The building’s transfer will be quite the project, board member Pat Blackmer said. The historical society has built up a wealth of artifacts since its founding in 1904. Filling the new space will require several careful moves.