Walworth County homeless shelter sees surge in demand, driven by lack of affordable rentals

William Brown’s 4-year-old daughters laughed as they took turns riding a bike up and down the sidewalk. It was an afternoon in late July, and Brown was sweating bullets.
Even so, he bore the sun with his girls for hours. It was priceless to him to watch them playing so freely — it had been over a year since they’d had the chance.
Just weeks ago, Brown and his family had been living in a hotel in Whitewater. Before that, it was another hotel, and before that, another. Sometimes they slept in the car, rolling up baby blankets into the windows so the sun wouldn’t wake the girls or their 1-year-old boy.
Brown’s family is one of about a dozen currently staying at Darien’s Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless, operated by Community Action. About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
Before the escalation of the pandemic in late 2019, Brown was making a generous salary as a travelling quality assurance manager. At that particular moment in time, he was working in Terre Haute, Indiana while his family stayed in Beloit.
When COVID started to spread domestically, his company gave him a choice: stay and work in Terra Haute — a six hour drive from his wife, who was taking care of their twin daughters with a baby boy on the way — or leave and lose his job. Brown chose his family. And he would do it again, he said, even though the year that followed this decision has been the toughest of his life.
Now, after seasons spent living between hotels and their car, Brown’s family has found its way to Twin Oaks homeless shelter.
The only 24/7 homeless
shelter in Walworth CountyTwin Oaks sits in a quiet lot off of Highway 11. The long beige building, built in 1939, operated as a motel until the owner gave it to the Walworth County Housing Authority in the 70s. In 1992, the housing authority gave the building to Community Action, a not-for-profit organization serving Rock and Walworth Counties.
Since then, Twin Oaks has been Walworth County’s only 24/7 homeless shelter for families and individuals.
“Walworth County, there’s not a lot of resources to help people,” Shelter manager James Stahl said. “There’s more people that need help than the resources that are available.”
As of Friday, July 30, exactly 100 households were on the waiting list for a room at Twin Oaks.
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen the waitlist,” he said.
Twin Oaks’ strategy now is one of “hospital triage,” Stahl said. They try to identify the most vulnerable applicants: people experiencing chronic homelessness, older adults, veterans, people with disabilities, and families like Brown’s.
Recovering
Since moving into the shelter, Brown has experienced many joys and comforts that felt so out of reach just months ago. He is grateful for a full kitchen, a stocked pantry, and a playground for his children.
Still, Brown said this transition has been bittersweet. He wonders about the wounds his family carries from the year before.
“I just think about how much healthier our children could’ve been if we could’ve found help like this sooner,” Brown said.
He is particularly concerned about his 4-year-old daughters. They haven’t asked him any tough questions about their situation yet, Brown said, and he doesn’t know whether or not to be troubled by their quiet acceptance.
“Are they becoming emotionally callous to it? Do they feel like this is normal to them—going from hotel to hotel, sleeping in the car sometimes? I don’t know,” he said. “But it’s something that I worry about all the time.”
In these moments, Brown said he thinks of one of his favorite movies growing up, “The Pursuit of Happyness.”
He recalled one scene, in which Will Smith’s character and his son are sleeping in a train station bathroom. Smith’s character shields his son from the reality of their situation, framing it as some kind of adventure. Brown said he often wonders if he should be protecting his daughters in the same way.
“They’re just too young,” Brown said. “They don’t know enough about the world. They don’t know enough words for me to convey to them what’s going on.”
Brown said he is determined to make his stay at Twin Oaks the turning point for his family. It is the perfect opportunity, he said, with living expenses taken care of, to get his feet planted firmly beneath him.
Beyond a place to stay, the shelter offers workshops designed to prepare residents for long-term success. Workshops cover landlord-tenant relationships, job readiness, mental health issues and more.
In addition, residents meet with a case manager once a week. Case manager Lynn Talarek helps participants apply for jobs and housing.
“It’s not a place, it’s a program,” Twin Oaks public relations manager Beth Tallon said.
Difficult circumstances
Even with the great commitment of the Twin Oaks staff, the program faces consistent barriers.
The 12 household capacity has been particularly limiting in recent months. The pandemic brought new renters into Walworth County, which tipped supply and demand even more in landlords’ favor. Currently, Stahl said, the open apartment rate across Rock and Walworth County hovers around 1%.
People already experiencing poverty and homelessness are now competing for units with more renters whose backgrounds do not carry the marks of such struggle.
“The landlords have the power,” Stahl said. “They’re going to take the person that doesn’t have the eviction, or the felony ten years ago, or bad credit.”
Along with this disproportionate supply and demand, tourist season makes housing scarce. Stahl described how Airbnb investors buy up properties to rent to vacationers, taking houses off the market for families to get a mortgage and make a home.
What’s worse, he said, many of these Airbnb houses sit vacant during the colder months while houseless members of the community search for shelter.
The victims of these housing problems do not belong to some faraway element of society, Brown said. Many people like him, who were making a decent salary not long ago, were rendered defenseless by the pandemic and a brutal housing market.
“There are some of us out here that don’t have a lot of support,’’ Brown said. “We can’t get loans from someone we know, and we don’t have someone that will shelter us for a while. But we’re still people and we have hopes and dreams. We don’t want to be where we are.”
How to help
The shelter only fully opened up donations again on July 8 after a pause to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cleaning products, hygiene items and new pillows and bedding remain at the top of their wish list. High priority items include toilet paper, laundry detergent and disinfectant wipes.
Donation guidelines can be found on the Twin Oaks website, and the shelter’s latest needs are updated on their Facebook page. Supporters should call ahead at 262-882-3662 to schedule a donation.
Stahl emphasized the importance of gas cards in particular for those living at Twin Oaks, where there is no public transportation service to help people get to work or run errands.
“We are in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
Financial donations are also crucial, Stahl said, as 80% of the shelter’s budget is based on fundraising and donations.
This kind of community support gives families like Brown’s the resources to rebuild.
Looking ahead
Brown is looking forward to one thing: stability, something he hasn’t had much of in his life, he said. He plans to spend each of his 60 days in the shelter working towards financial security for his family.
His hard work is starting to pay off, Brown said. On August 2, he started a new job in quality assurance at a company in Elkhorn. He worked overnight shifts at Walmart in the weeks prior while he awaited his start date.
When he made the call to leave his job and return to his family back in 2019, Brown and his wife were having conversations about separating. She was unhappy with the constant travel, he said. And so Brown was actually facing two ultimatums—one from his employers, and one from the people he loves most.
They have struggled together. And now they are stronger than ever, Brown said.
“I chose my family,” Brown said. “And I’m proud of that. Despite whatever situation we are in now, I’m happy that I chose my family. ‘Cause there’s nothing more important.”
