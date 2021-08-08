Walworth County homeless shelter sees surge in demand, driven by lack of affordable rentals

William Brown’s 4-year-old daughters laughed as they took turns riding a bike up and down the sidewalk. It was an afternoon in late July, and Brown was sweating bullets.

Even so, he bore the sun with his girls for hours. It was priceless to him to watch them playing so freely — it had been over a year since they’d had the chance.

Just weeks ago, Brown and his family had been living in a hotel in Whitewater. Before that, it was another hotel, and before that, another. Sometimes they slept in the car, rolling up baby blankets into the windows so the sun wouldn’t wake the girls or their 1-year-old boy.

Brown’s family is one of about a dozen currently staying at Darien’s Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless, operated by Community Action. About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.

Before the escalation of the pandemic in late 2019, Brown was making a generous salary as a travelling quality assurance manager. At that particular moment in time, he was working in Terre Haute, Indiana while his family stayed in Beloit.