Walworth County hospitals limit visitors during new coronavirus surge

Both hospitals locally are part of large health care companies with facilities elsewhere in the region, giving them flexibility to share resources as needed.

Oleston said Mercyhealth Walworth for a while was sending coronavirus patients to the company’s Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where a special COVID-19 unit had been established. Since the current pandemic surge began, Oleston said, patients instead are being admitted and treated in Walworth County.

“It’s the surge, and places are getting busier,” she said.

The town of Geneva hospital has experienced periods of brief stress when coronavirus activity spiked for a day or two. But she applauded the hospital’s staff for its ability to manage those situations and to keep the facility running smoothly.

“We get over those humps,” she said. “We are able to cover what we have.”

Both Aurora Lakeland and Mercyhealth Walworth have received signs of support from their surrounding communities, including donations of food and other gestures aimed at the hard-working health care providers.