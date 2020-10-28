Walworth County hospitals limit visitors during new coronavirus surge

The “no-visitors” signs are back up at Walworth County’s two major hospitals, in an effort to protect patients and others from a coronavirus surge that has surpassed 3,000 cases in the county.
Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn and Mercyhealth Walworth Hospital in the town of Geneva have imposed new visitor restrictions while they cope with increased numbers of coronavirus patients.
Both facilities report that they are managing well, without any major problems, during a coronavirus surge that has crippled health care systems in other regions of Wisconsin.
But with more people afflicted with coronavirus being admitted, the hospitals are limiting visitors for all patients as a way of combatting the spread of the contagious upper respiratory bug.
Aurora and Mercyhealth officials acknowledge that the no-visitors policy is not popular with patients or their families.
“I know people get upset,” said Caryn Oleston, chief nursing officer at Mercyhealth Walworth. “But we’re trying to keep patients and their families as safe as possible.”
After relaxing no-visitor policies previously as the coronavirus pandemic seemed to slow locally, Aurora and Mercyhealth both re-introduced the practice in recent weeks as the pandemic worsened.
Both hospitals make exceptions for family members to visit patients in end-of-life circumstances.
Ted O’Reilly, chief medical officer at Aurora Lakeland, said internet technology is available, too, for visitors to connect with patients electronically as much as possible. O’Reilly said patients and their families seem willing to accept the adjustments.
“I think everybody understands what challenges we’re facing,” he said.
In a pandemic surge that has made Wisconsin a national hotspot in recent weeks, Walworth County has reported local cases of coronavirus climbing to 3,185 infected local residents as of Oct. 23.
That is up about 700 cases since mid-September, and up more than 2,000 cases since early summer.
According to the county Department of Health & Human Services, 38 infected patients have died, while 2,990 others have recovered from their symptoms, another 157 are quarantined at home, and 11 are in the hospital.
Local patients are counted as anyone who lives in Walworth County, regardless of whether they are being treated here or elsewhere.
Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the county health department, said both of Walworth County’s major hospitals have been performing well in handling the pandemic, without any signs of crisis.
Officials at Aurora Lakeland and Mercyhealth Walworth communicate with the county and provide information several times a week, Nevicosi said.
“Our stronger relationship with both of them,” he added, “has been one of few good things about the pandemic.”
Aurora Lakeland is a 109-bed facility at W3985 County Road NN in Elkhorn, while Mercyhealth Walworth is a 25-bed facility at N2950 state Highway 67 in the town of Geneva.
Neither was willing to provide detailed data about their caseloads for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, although both said they are seeing increases of late.
Aurora Lakeland reported averaging between one and 8 admitted coronavirus patients during the past two months. Mercyhealth Walworth reported averaging about 13 patients overall, including non-coronavirus cases.
O’Reilly said four patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Aurora Lakeland as of Oct. 23.
O’Reilly said while the situation is manageable in the Lake Geneva region, his facility has sent some staff employees to assist in Green Bay, where health care providers have reported stress on their operations from a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” he said. “We have the ability to expand and manage.”
Both hospitals locally are part of large health care companies with facilities elsewhere in the region, giving them flexibility to share resources as needed.
Oleston said Mercyhealth Walworth for a while was sending coronavirus patients to the company’s Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where a special COVID-19 unit had been established. Since the current pandemic surge began, Oleston said, patients instead are being admitted and treated in Walworth County.
“It’s the surge, and places are getting busier,” she said.
The town of Geneva hospital has experienced periods of brief stress when coronavirus activity spiked for a day or two. But she applauded the hospital’s staff for its ability to manage those situations and to keep the facility running smoothly.
“We get over those humps,” she said. “We are able to cover what we have.”
Both Aurora Lakeland and Mercyhealth Walworth have received signs of support from their surrounding communities, including donations of food and other gestures aimed at the hard-working health care providers.
O’Reilly said he urges members of the community to wear face masks and take other precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus. In the meantime, he said, the donations and other signs of support at the hospital are appreciated.
“We’ve felt tremendously supported,” he said. “And that means a lot to our team members.”
