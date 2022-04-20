Walworth County hosts Medicare workshop

The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center will offer Welcome to Medicare workshops from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., April 21. The educational session will provide information about Medicare and Medicaid options for people turning 65 years of age or those over 65 and planning to retire.

“It is vitally important that individuals eligible to receive Medicare are aware of the different parts of Medicare, including Part A and Part B, as well as the prescription drug coverage,” Elder Benefit Specialist Julie Juranek said in a news release. “Being knowledgeable about premiums and penalties for not having creditable prescription drug coverage will help people make sound choices when exploring available plans.”

The Welcome to Medicare workshops will be held at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn. For more information, call 262-741-3366.