Walworth County jumps to 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Walworth County has jumped to 14 — more than double the previous count.

As of earlier this week, the county had reported just six confirmed cases.

County health department deputy director Carlo Nevicosi said Walworth County is experiencing an increased caseload similarly to other parts of the state and nation.

"We're just like everybody else," he said.

Of the new cases, virtually all are the result of "community spread" locally, as opposed to someone returning with the virus infection from travel outside of the county.

The county announced its first confirmed case March 18 in someone who had just returned from travel.

Nevicosi said five local patients have recovered fully from the virus, while four others are currently hospitalized and the rest are quarantined at home or elsewhere.

No other information has been released about any patient's identity, location or condition.

The statewide count of confirmed cases stands at 1,550.

To reduce the risk of getting sick, the county advises everyone to wash their hands frequently with soap, cover their cough or sneezes, avoid touching their faces, practice social distancing and stay home if they are sick.

