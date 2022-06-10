Walworth County launches TeleFriend program

The Walworth County Aging & Disability Resource Center is launching a new TeleFriend program designed to promote the security of older adults and adults with disabilities while reducing loneliness, isolation, depression, anxiety and cognitive decline, through daily or weekly telephone calls.

The ADRC is seeking volunteers willing to make phone calls to participants at least one day per week for a minimum of six months.

“TeleFriend volunteers can make a real difference in the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities who live alone or feel isolated,” Colleen Lesniak, Walworth County volunteer services coordinator, said in a press release. “Many of these individuals want to remain independent and age in place in their own homes; however, because they are isolated or homebound, meaningful relationships are difficult to come by. The volunteers serve as a lifeline for this population.”

In addition to providing much-needed social interaction, TeleFriend also helps to ensure the safety and well-being of participants. If a participant does not answer the phone at the designated time, a series of safety checks is followed before an emergency response is activated.

“Among its many benefits, the TeleFriend program helps the ADRC and local law enforcement partner for more efficient problem solving of safety issues involving older adults and adults with disabilities,” Randy Kohl, ADRC manager, said in a press release.

Volunteers should be good listeners and keen conversationalists willing to establish friendly, caring relationships with seniors or adults with disabilities over the phone.

The ADRC is looking for a minimum time commitment of at least one call per week for a minimum of six months. The ADRC will provide an orientation and training. The first volunteer training session will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., June 16 at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn.

To volunteer, contact Colleen Lesniak, Walworth County volunteer services coordinator, at clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us, 262-741-4223. A volunteer application and additional program information is available by visiting www.co.walworth.wi.us/574/Volunteer.