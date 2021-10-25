Walworth County Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers

The Walworth County Meals on Wheels program is looking for new volunteers to deliver lunch to seniors in the Delavan, Pell Lake, Walworth/Fontana and Elkhorn communities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Area seniors receive a hot meal and a friendly visit and volunteers receive the satisfaction of helping out their neighbors," Colleen Lesniak, volunteer services coordinator, said in a press release. "This is a wonderful outreach mission for those who are homebound or sick."

Volunteers deliver meals Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and are asked to volunteer at least twice per month. The route takes about an hour to complete and mileage reimbursement is available.

For more information, or to complete an application, please contact Lesniak at Walworth County Volunteer Services at 262-741-4223 or send an email message to clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us.