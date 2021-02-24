Walworth County moves to Phase 3 of reopening plan, with Ok for increased capacity

Additional capacity in restaurants, libraries, places of worship and other establishments are now allowed as Walworth County shifts to Phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan.
The Walworth County Division of Public Health announced that its recommendations for preventing spread of the coronavirus would be relaxed on Feb. 18 as COVID-19 cases steadily drop throughout the county.
The announcement came less than a month after the division shifted from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Jan. 25. Prior to the shift to Phase 2, the county had been in Phase 1 since Nov. 24, 2020.
Under Phase 3, the capacity for nearly all businesses, venues, offices, community centers and lodgings has been increased from 50 percent to 75 percent.
While outdoor gatherings are still encouraged, the max capacity for private gatherings has increased from 50 people to 250. Those capacities are recommended, not mandated.
Walworth County Health Officer Erica Burgstrom said in a county press release that despite the relaxed guidance it is still vital precautions be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our community has worked diligently and made tremendous sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the last year,” she said in the release. “At this pivotal point in our recovery, we must remain vigilant in protecting our community against COVID-19. When we use all available tools and strategies, we ensure that we stay on this encouraging path.”
The press release stated that while vaccines for the coronavirus become more widely available to the public, the need for preventive measures will not immediately reduce. The release urged county residents to continue the practice of social distancing, wearing of face coverings, frequent sanitation, COVID-19 testing when needed and pursuing a vaccine when they are available.
As of Feb. 22, 10,728 county residents, or roughly 10 percent of the county population, have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine — 3,669 of whom have received both doses.
Walworth County has experienced a relatively consistent downward trend of confirmed COVID-19 cases since reaching its peak of 145 confirmed cases in one day on Nov. 19. As of Feb. 21, the seven-day rolling average of confirmed cases in the county was about five confirmed cases a day.
Of the 8,785 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, 8,622 have recovered, 142 have resulted in death and 19 are active, according to data from the county health department. The county has also recorded 2,582 probable cases.