Walworth County moves to Phase 3 of reopening plan, with Ok for increased capacity

Additional capacity in restaurants, libraries, places of worship and other establishments are now allowed as Walworth County shifts to Phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan.

The Walworth County Division of Public Health announced that its recommendations for preventing spread of the coronavirus would be relaxed on Feb. 18 as COVID-19 cases steadily drop throughout the county.

The announcement came less than a month after the division shifted from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Jan. 25. Prior to the shift to Phase 2, the county had been in Phase 1 since Nov. 24, 2020.

Under Phase 3, the capacity for nearly all businesses, venues, offices, community centers and lodgings has been increased from 50 percent to 75 percent.

While outdoor gatherings are still encouraged, the max capacity for private gatherings has increased from 50 people to 250. Those capacities are recommended, not mandated.

Walworth County Health Officer Erica Burgstrom said in a county press release that despite the relaxed guidance it is still vital precautions be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

