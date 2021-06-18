Walworth County moves to Phase 4 for COVID-19 guidance

Walworth County has moved to Phase 4 of its phased reopening guidance for COVID-19.
At Phase 4, businesses can operate at 100% capacity. Employees are recommended to continue to exercise universal precautions, including staying home when feeling ill and washing hands. According to CDC guidance, people who are not fully vaccinated are advised to continue wearing an appropriate face covering and practice physical distancing.
With the move to Phase 4, Walworth County will retire the COVID-19 phased guidance. The CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services have several resources available for specific businesses, organizations and sectors that are regularly updated with the most recent scientific information and recommendations. These resources have been added to Walworth County Public Health’s website.
Because of the low COVID-19 case activity in Walworth County, and the availability of county-level data on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, officials from public health will reduce the frequency of updates to the Walworth County Community Data Dashboard to twice a week--Tuesday and Thursday. Key indicators will continue to be updated on Thursdays.
"These transitions signify a significant step in Walworth County’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the reactivation of other public health services," Walworth County Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said in a news release. "We thank and acknowledge everyone for the steps you have taken to protect our community against COVID-19, and look forward to working together on our path forward."
Public health officials continue to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and residents everyone to get vaccinated. For more information about upcoming clinic dates and locations, visit https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/304/Health-Human-Services or Facebook @WalCoDHHS.
Walworth County Public Health remains actively involved in managing the County’s COVID-19 response and recovery and is always available to answer specific questions. For more information about COVID-19, contact Walworth County Public Health at walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us or 262-741-3200.