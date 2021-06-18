Walworth County moves to Phase 4 for COVID-19 guidance

Walworth County has moved to Phase 4 of its phased reopening guidance for COVID-19.

At Phase 4, businesses can operate at 100% capacity. Employees are recommended to continue to exercise universal precautions, including staying home when feeling ill and washing hands. According to CDC guidance, people who are not fully vaccinated are advised to continue wearing an appropriate face covering and practice physical distancing.

With the move to Phase 4, Walworth County will retire the COVID-19 phased guidance. The CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services have several resources available for specific businesses, organizations and sectors that are regularly updated with the most recent scientific information and recommendations. These resources have been added to Walworth County Public Health’s website.

