Walworth County offers memory enhancement program

The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center is hosting a new program called Connecting Minds.

The memory-enhancement program is for adults who may have mild cognitive impairment, early-stage memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias.

The weekly three-hour interactive group class provides social stimulation and enjoyable activities. The program promotes and preserves brain health through activities that challenge cognitive abilities and help improve memory, focus and concentration.

"We are really excited to be able to offer this new brain-health program in Walworth County," ADRC Manager Randy Kohl said in a press release. "This is a wonderful opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related memory loss."

Anyone interested in participating in the Connecting Minds program should call Cindy Lester at 262-210-9783 to determine eligibility and schedule an assessment.

The program is offered from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at Walworth County Health and Human Services, 1910 County Highway NN in Elkhorn.