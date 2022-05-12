Walworth County officials warm residents of personal information incident

Walworth County officials have notified residents who may have been affected by an incident involving some of their personal information.

On November 15, 2021, Walworth County learned that some residents' personal information could have been accessed when an unauthorized third party gained access to several employees' email accounts.

Walworth County promptly secured the email accounts to prevent any further unauthorized access and contacted a forensic security firm to investigate the incident and confirm the security of its email and computer systems.

Walworth County officials do not believe that the third party’s motivation was to access personal information contained in the email accounts and Walworth County has no indication that any such information has been used for fraud against any resident.

As part of its investigation, Walworth County reviewed the email accounts for personal information. On April 4, county officials determined that the accounts contained personal information.

Walworth County is notifying all residents for whom it has a valid mailing address and has arranged for complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services for those individuals whose social security numbers or driver’s license numbers were potentially involved.

The notice will include information on steps individuals can take to protect themselves against potential fraud or identity theft.

Walworth County officials are recommending that individuals regularly monitor credit reports, account statements and benefit statements.

If residents detect any suspicious activity, they should notify the entity with which the account is maintained, and promptly report any fraudulent activity to proper law enforcement authorities, including the police and their state attorney general.

For more information regarding identity protection, visit www.ftc.gov/idtheft or call the Federal Trade Commission, 1-877-438-4338.