Walworth County planning no new action on 'Safer At Home' protections

Lake Geneva Police Chief Michael Rasmussen issued a statement Wednesday night that police would not offer "any advice to businesses on how to proceed." Rasmussen said business owners should direct any questions to their own lawyers.

He added: "As always, we ask that common sense be your guide, and take precautions, as COVID-19 still exists regardless of the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision."

City officials could not be reached for comment on the status of Lake Geneva's previous emergency order or whether other local action is planned.

Walworth County health officials today issued a statement declaring that no new local rules will be implemented at the county level to protect the public from coronavirus.

"In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 'Safer At Home' order, effective immediately, businesses can open and people can travel and gather in large groups," the statement read. "Walworth County’s Division of Public Health will not be issuing orders that replace 'Safer At Home' at this time."