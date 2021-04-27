 Skip to main content
Walworth County Public Health offering walk-in COVID vaccines April 28 and 29
Walworth County Public Health offering walk-in COVID vaccines April 28 and 29

The Walworth County Public Health will welcome walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 28th and Thursday, April 29th from 8am-6pm, while supplies last, the county announced Tuesday. 

Future walk-in clinic dates and times will be posted to the Walworth County Public Health website, https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/896/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information, and Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WalCoDHHS/.

Organization-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will also soon be offered. If your organization is interested in an on-site vaccination clinic, please complete the inquiry form on our website at https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/896/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

