Walworth County Public Health offering walk-in COVID vaccines April 28 and 29

The Walworth County Public Health will welcome walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 28th and Thursday, April 29th from 8am-6pm, while supplies last, the county announced Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Future walk-in clinic dates and times will be posted to the Walworth County Public Health website, https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/896/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information, and Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WalCoDHHS/.
Organization-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will also soon be offered. If your organization is interested in an on-site vaccination clinic, please complete the inquiry form on our website at https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/896/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.
10-plus photos from Lake Geneva looking back at the year of COVID from the shutdown to vaccinations
Cars line up heading into downtown Lake Geneva
Window panes separate voters from workers
Chief Big Foot statue with hospital mask during coronavirus crisis
Crowds back on Main Street in Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva city council meeting on video
Riley Workout
Protecting students
Black Lives Matter march Lake Geneva
Vanesa Valadez and Joanna Cisneros workers at La Fiesta restaurant
Williams Bay library 'virtual' field trip
Water Jug Badger Opener
Welch
High School Musical
Dawn Koutski, vaccine recipient
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.