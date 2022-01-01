Walworth County Public Health to offer additional vaccine clinics in January

Officials from Walworth County Public Health have expanded their January vaccination clinic offerings, scheduling additional booster, primary vaccination, and pediatric vaccination clinics.

“We’re continuing to see an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and our hospitals are overwhelmed,” Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said in a news release. “To help manage the situation, we need more people to get their boosters and primary vaccinations. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.”

Pfizer pediatric

vaccine clinicsAppointments are required for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines. To schedule an appointment, call 262-741-3196. At this time, children ages 5 to 11 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Walworth County Public Health is hosting pediatric clinics at the Community Engagement Center in Whitewater, 1260 W. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 and Jan. 11.

Additional pediatric clinics will be held:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Fontana J8 School District, 450 S. Main St.

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sharon School District, 104 E. School St.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 4 p.m. to 5:40 p.m., Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St., Lake Geneva

Thursday, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Fontana J8 School District.

Vaccine and vaccine booster clinicsSixteen- and 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine boosters. To be eligible for a booster shot, residents should have completed the second dose of their primary vaccine series at least six months ago. Parents and legal guardians must be present for people under the age of 18.

Pfizer first and second doses are available to residents ages 12 years and older; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson first and second doses are available to people 18 years and older.

Clinics are offered on a walk-in basis, while supplies last.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Walworth County Health & Human Services, 1910 County Rd. NN, Elkhorn. Administering Moderna boosters.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater. Administering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson boosters and first and second doses.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Fontana J8 School District, 450 S. Main St. Administering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson boosters and first and second doses.

Monday, Jan. 10, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Walworth County Health & Human Services. Administering Moderna boosters.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson boosters and first and second doses.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson boosters and first and second doses.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson boosters and first and second doses.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Fontana School District. Administering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson boosters and first and second doses.

Visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/896/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information or call 262-741-3200 for a complete list of upcoming clinics and available vaccines.

To locate additional providers of COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.vaccines.gov.

For COVID-19 testing and vaccine information, contact Walworth County Public Health at 262-741-3200, email walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us, follow Walworth County Public Health on Facebook or visit www.co.walworth.wi.us.