Walworth County Public Health warns about high number of overdoses

The Walworth County Public Health issued a public health alert on Thursday, Jan. 20, due to an unexpected increase in drug-involved overdoses. From Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 the Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified four reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses in Walworth County.
No additional information about the overdoses was immediately available.
The department provided links for people to following wanting to learn more.
Visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/safer-use.htm to learn about reducing the risk of overdose for yourself or someone you love.
Ready to get help? Find resources at Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition https://walcodac.com/resources & http://addictionhelpwi.org/