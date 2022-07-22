Walworth County Public Works Department to host electronics recycling event

Walworth County Public Works will host an electronics and appliances recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon, July 23 at the Public Works facility, W4097 County Road NN in Elkhorn.

There are disposal fees for all TVs—$35 each—and all computer monitors or all-in-one monitors are $10 each. Cash only. Otherwise, recycling of the appliances and electronics listed below is free. No broken glass or disassembled materials will be accepted.

The only electronic items that will be accepted at this event are desktop computers, laptops, desktop printers, scanners, fax machines, keyboards, mice, computer speakers, cell phones, iPads/tablets, DVD/DVR players, VCRs, and all wires and cords.

The only acceptable appliance items are air conditioners, dishwashers, microwaves, car batteries, clothes washers and dryers, range tops/stoves/ovens, dehumidifiers, freezers, refrigerators, water coolers and water heaters. No water softeners.

For more information about this recycling event, visit the Walworth County Public Works Hazardous Waste & Recycling events page or contact the vendor, Refrigerant Depot, at 414-627-1152.