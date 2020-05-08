Walworth County records 10th COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WALWORTH – Walworth County has recorded its 10th death caused by the coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Walworth County has also risen to 239, adding 19 cases in two days, according to data on the county's website.

Earlier in the week, County health department deputy director Carlo Nevicosi said confirmed cases in the county have in part risen due to increased testing as a result of large scale spread of the virus at the Birds Eye Food plant in Darien.

He added that with the National Guard now assisting in mass testing, the number of confirmed cases is expected to increase again.

"I would expect that our numbers will jump again rather dramatically," Nevicosi said in an email statement.