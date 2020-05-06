Walworth County records ninth COVID-19 death

WALWORTH – Walworth County has recorded its ninth death caused by the coronavirus today as confirmed cases surpass 200.
In just under three weeks, the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Walworth County doubled from 100 to 200, according to the state health department.
On April 23, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 100 confirmed cases and on May 6, the number of positive cases has grown to 215.
The county announced its first confirmed case on March 18.
County health department deputy director Carlo Nevicosi said confirmed cases in the county have in part risen due to increased testing as a result of large scale spread of the virus at the Birds Eye Food plant in Darien.
He added that with the National Guard now assisting in mass testing, the number of confirmed cases is expected to increase again.
"I would expect that our numbers will jump again rather dramatically," Nevicosi said in an email statement.
The state currently estimates it is able to perform 14,797 tests a day at 51 labs.
Walworth is currently experiencing a higher than average rate of positive cases per 100,000 people, according to the state health department. The state’s average rate is currently 142 while the rate in Walworth is 204 people.
Counties with the highest rates of infection per 100,000 people include Brown at 557, Milwaukee at 345, Kenosha at 324 and Racine at 233.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin had 8,901 confirmed cases and a recorded 362 deaths from the virus.
Despite the increases in confirmed cases and deaths from the virus, Wisconsin hospitals have maintained a surplus of available hospital beds and ventilators. The state health department currently estimates there 3,762 beds and 1,264 ventilators available for use throughout Wisconsin.
