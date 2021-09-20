Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn

The crisis liaison program is a two-person program that stated in 2021. Under the proposed budget, the team would increase to six in 2022 with three of the six being funded through the federal grant and the other three being funded through the operational budget.

The expectation would be to slowly absorb all the positions into the operating budget so that the county could continue to fund the crisis liaison officers past 2024.

“Through the program, the need for services is identified and addressed sooner. Instead of somebody’s first interaction being in the jail or in a psychiatric clinic or hospital, it is in his or her living room,” Luberda said. “Historically, by the time someone falls and lands in the traditional safety net of services, their mental health status has worsened and, often, they are dealing with judicial system problems as well.”

With early intervention, problems are more manageable and less costly for the county overall, Luberda explained.

