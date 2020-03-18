Walworth County reports first local case of coronavirus

ELKHORN — Walworth County officials have announced the county's first confirmed case of coronavirus.

The county health and human services department announced today that the patient recently "traveled domestically" and has remained in voluntary self-isolation since returning from travel.

No other information was released about the patient's identity or location.

"We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home," said county public health officer Erica Bergstrom.

The county also said it would directly notify close contacts of any identified cases of coronavirus. Those people would be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days, and if they are showing symptoms, they will be tested for the virus.

Health department officials said they are getting about 20 to 30 tests each day, then monitoring those cases for results.

The county also is advising doctors regarding testing of patients.

Officials called the coronavirus outbreak "a rapidly evolving situation."

"Walworth County is ready to deal with an increased number of cases," Bergstrom said.