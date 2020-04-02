Walworth County reports its 15th confirmed case of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Walworth County has reported its 15th case of coronavirus, but officials also say nine earlier patients locally have fully recovered from the virus.

The county today added one more confirmed case since reporting Wednesday that Walworth County stood at 14 cases.

No details were provided immediately about the 15th patient.

As of Wednesday, the county had reported that five patients had fully recovered — a number that today jumped to nine. The county currently has five patients hospitalized, while the others are recuperating elsewhere.

Walworth County reported its first coronavirus case on March 18.

The total number of people tested for the virus locally is 214.

The county's public health division separately has issued travel guidance for seasonal and second homeowners, asking that they stay in their primary homes for the duration of the Safer at Home order, which expires April 24.

The guidance targets both in-state and out-of-state travelers and cited the importance of avoiding travel to limit disease spread and to preserve Walworth County’s healthcare resources.