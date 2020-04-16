Walworth County reports new outbreak of coronavirus at undisclosed facility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Walworth County health officials today announced an outbreak of coronavirus cases at an unidentified facility, driving up the number of confirmed cases locally to 72.

That is nearly a 50-percent increase in one day — up from 49 confirmed cases reported as of Wednesday.

Officials at the county health and human services department would not name the facility or disclose its location.

"Our number of lab-confirmed cases has risen significantly since yesterday," department deputy director Carlo Nevicosi said. "The large increase in cases is associated with an outbreak at a facility. All impacted individuals have been contacted by public health and are currently being isolated."

The number of coronavirus deaths in Walworth County still stands at three, previously described as all older people with underlying health conditions.

According to today's report from the county health department, local patients include five who are hospitalized, another 46 who are isolated at their primary residences, and 18 who have recovered fully from their symptoms.

Neither the state health department nor the county would disclose details of a reported outbreak in Walworth County.