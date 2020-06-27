Walworth County reports newest felony criminal charges

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Kelvin S. Altamirano, 22, Genoa City, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation and disorderly in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Mecinas Victor Barrera, 36, Delavan, has been charged with operating under the influence-third offense, operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-third offense, recklessly endangering safety and throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years and six months in prison and $39,000 in fines.
Keith R. Dahme, 62, Whitewater, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Nolan W. Dallas, 21, East Troy, has been charged with recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 11 years in prison and $36,000 in fines.
Edwin I. Feliciano, 37, Gary, Indiana, has been charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct for an alleged incident at a business in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Claudia J. Flakes, 28, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping and criminal damage to property at a motel in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Jacob Aaron Gust, 22, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating under the influence-second offense in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to six months in prison and a $1,100 fine.
Jasmani B. Hernandez, 21, Elkhorn, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and sexual intercourse with a child, allegedly involving a 16-year-old girl in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 48 years in prison and $110,000 in fines.
Dominique L. Hollins, 38, Delavan, has been charged with possession of methamephetamine-repeater, following a traffic stop in Walworth. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jeremy M. Luchini, 24, East Troy, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, following a traffic stop in Williams Bay. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Robert T. Pinkos, 52, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, threat to a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, in an alleged domestic violence incident in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 17 years and nine months in prison and $56,000 in fines.
Jaden L. Purnell, 17, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Ryan Charles Warren, 44, Burlington, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping for allegedly committing a new crime and driving a vehicle in the town of Lyons, both in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Nathan D. Weingandt, 26, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Gerald M. Wilcox, 56, Whitewater, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-fourth offense. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Christopher M. Youngs, 41, Elkhorn, has been charged with a sex offender registry violation and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Tyler K. Youngthunder, 27, Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, and two counts of disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to nine years in prison and $42,000 in fines.
