Walworth County reports newest felony criminal charges

Claudia J. Flakes, 28, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping and criminal damage to property at a motel in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Jacob Aaron Gust, 22, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating under the influence-second offense in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to six months in prison and a $1,100 fine.

Jasmani B. Hernandez, 21, Elkhorn, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and sexual intercourse with a child, allegedly involving a 16-year-old girl in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 48 years in prison and $110,000 in fines.

Dominique L. Hollins, 38, Delavan, has been charged with possession of methamephetamine-repeater, following a traffic stop in Walworth. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Jeremy M. Luchini, 24, East Troy, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, following a traffic stop in Williams Bay. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.