Walworth County reports second local case of coronavirus

ELKHORN — Walworth County officials have announced the county's second confirmed case of coronavirus.

It comes 24 hours after the county announced the first case.

The county health and human services department today said the second confirmed coronavirus patient is a man in his 60s who is receiving treatment. It was not immediately known if the case was travel-related.

The county announced Wednesday that the first confirmed Walworth County patient recently "traveled domestically" and had remained in voluntary self-isolation since returning from travel.

No other information was released about either patient's identity, location or condition.

Speaking of the first patient, county public health officer Erica Bergstrom said, "We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,"

The county also said it would directly notify close contacts of any identified cases of coronavirus. Those people would be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days, and if they are showing symptoms, they will be tested for the virus.

