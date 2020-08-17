Walworth County reports the newest felony criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Anne M. Bieneman, 37, Burlington, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Sherlynn S. Costa, 55, Grayslake, Illinois, has been charged with identity theft in Bloomfield. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Kehlen J. Donahue, 18, Lake Geneva, has been charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Geovanni V. Hernandez, 20, Darien, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver THC, and carrying a concealed weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and three months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Philip P. Hoeschele, 19, Hartford, has been charged with delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Donovan M. Hull, 19, Milwaukee, has been charged with delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Olivia A. Oltrogge, 32, Delavan, has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of neglecting a child. If convicted, she faces up to 11 years and six months in prison and $45,000 in fines.
Rebecca L. Ramberg, 56, McHenry, Illinois, has been charged with identity theft in Bloomfield. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Wanda J. Rottman, 56, Zion, Illinois, has been charged with identity theft and obstructing an officer in Lake Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Joseph D. Shaffer, 34, Sharon, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer during a traffic stop in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Lisa M. Straight, 43, Janesville, has been charged with felony retail theft and bail jumping at a Target store in Lake Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Jeffrey A. Terrell, 42, Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substance, two counts of bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 62 years and one month in prison and $220,500 in fines.
Joshua G. Tracy, 37, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Max Joseph Turner, 26, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia at a residence in Sugar Creek. If convicted, he faces up to six years and one month in prison and $10,500 in fines.
