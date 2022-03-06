Walworth County Republicans ask county board members to pass ordinance to prevent "dark money" being used for elections

Members of the Republican Party of Walworth County have asked the county board to adopt an ordinance to prevent "dark money" from being used for election-related purposes.

Walworth County Republicans unanimously approved a resolution during their annual caucus meeting, Feb. 3, to request that the Walworth County Board establish an ordinance to prevent "dark money" from being used to "help run elections in the county."

"Dark money" has been referred to as "funds raised for the purpose of influencing elections by nonprofit organizations" or "campaign money whose sources are not disclosed."

"What we're talking about is private funding of our elections and private funding of government 'get out and vote' efforts," Chris Goebel, chairman of the Republican Party of Walworth County, said. "We don't believe there should ever be private funding that goes into those efforts."

Goebel said both the state assembly and state senate approved legislation to prevent "dark money" from being used for election-purposes in the State of Wisconsin; however, he said Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill.

"Both the state assembly and senate passed legislation to stop the 'dark money' from running our elections but Gov. Evers vetoed the bill," Goebel said in a news release. "Since (Gov. Tony) Evers refused to take this step to safeguard our elections State Rep. Tyler August has authored legislation calling for a Wisconsin Constitutional Amendment to put the issue to the people."

Goebel said representatives Amy Loudenbeck and Cody Horlacher, and state senators Steve Nass and Julian Bradley are in support of August's proposed legislation.

He said Walworth County Republicans are asking the county board to adopt an ordinance to prevent "dark money" in Walworth County until state legislation is approved or the state constitution is amended to officially end the practice in Wisconsin.

"We're asking for an ordinance as a stop gap until there could be a constitutional amendment or legislation to stop it," Goebel said.

He said Walworth County Board of Supervisor candidates: Craig Shellman, District 6, Joanne Laufenberg, District 7, Dennis Karbowski, District 8, and Sheila Reiff, District 11, also are in support of the county board adopting the ordinance.

The resolution has been sent to the county clerk's office to voted on by the county board. Goebel said he has not heard from any of the county board members about whether they will support the resolution.

"My hopes are high that they have an interest in putting in that stop gap until there's either state legislation or a constitutional amendment," Goebel said. "It's just not a Republican thing. It's for the security of the entire vote in the county."

