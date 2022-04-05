Walworth County results are in: Referendums pass, Lake Geneva mayor re-elected and more

Here are a full list of the Lake Geneva area contested races and the results as posted on the Walworth County website.

City of Lake Geneva mayor

Charlene Klein: 907 x

Todd Krause: 858

COUNTY BOARD

County Supervisor, District 4

Al Stanek: 566 x

Curt Knull: 228

County Supervisor, District 6

Kathy Ingersoll: 578 x

Craig Shellman: 425

County Supervisor, District 7

David A. Weber: 836

Joanne Laufenberg: 847 x

County Supervisor, District 9

Susan M. Pruessing: 984 x

Jeremy T. Segal: 519

County Supervisor, District 10

Kenneth H. Monroe: 658 x

Steven J. Doelder: 377

County Supervisor, District 11

Sheila T. Reiff: 1,144 x

Alan Kupsik: 619

Fontana Jt. 8 School District Referendum

Question: Shall the Joint School District Number 8, Village of Fontana, Towns of Delavan and

Walworth, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in

Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,200,000 per year for the 2022-2023 school year and

the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $1,600,000 for

the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes to maintain the District’s educational

programs, small class sizes, individualized instruction and staff and to complete building

maintenance and repairs?

YES: 432 x

NO: 170

Genoa City Jt. 2 School District—Brookwood Schools school board (top 2 win)

Vicki Larson: 314 x

Karen Druszczak: 288 x

Melanie Hess: 197

Genoa City Jt. 2 School District—Brookwood Schools Referendum

Shall the Joint School District Number 2, Village of Genoa City, Town of Bloomfield

and Village of Bloomfield, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the

revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 per year

beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school

year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming

and school district operations?

YES: 319 x

NO: 294

Lake Geneva Jt. 1 Elementary School board (top 2 win)

Linda Bailey Boilini: 1,594 X

Chad Bittner: 1,796 X

Steven Bartos: 788

Woods Elementary-Geneva Jt. 4 school board

Frank R. Broz: 107 X

Quan Le: 80

Williams Bay School District school board (top 2 win)

Jack Lothian: 662 X

Mark G. Schneider: 528 X

Sam Perkins: 525

For a full list of all Walworth County races go to: https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/199/Election-Results