Walworth County results are in: Referendums pass, Lake Geneva mayor re-elected and more

Here are a full list of the Lake Geneva area contested races and the results as posted on the Walworth County website.
City of Lake Geneva mayor
Charlene Klein: 907 x
Todd Krause: 858
COUNTY BOARD
County Supervisor, District 4
Al Stanek: 566 x
Curt Knull: 228
County Supervisor, District 6
Kathy Ingersoll: 578 x
Craig Shellman: 425
County Supervisor, District 7
David A. Weber: 836
Joanne Laufenberg: 847 x
County Supervisor, District 9
Susan M. Pruessing: 984 x
Jeremy T. Segal: 519
County Supervisor, District 10
Kenneth H. Monroe: 658 x
Steven J. Doelder: 377
County Supervisor, District 11
Sheila T. Reiff: 1,144 x
Alan Kupsik: 619
Fontana Jt. 8 School District Referendum
Question: Shall the Joint School District Number 8, Village of Fontana, Towns of Delavan and
Walworth, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in
Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,200,000 per year for the 2022-2023 school year and
the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $1,600,000 for
the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes to maintain the District’s educational
programs, small class sizes, individualized instruction and staff and to complete building
maintenance and repairs?
YES: 432 x
NO: 170
Genoa City Jt. 2 School District—Brookwood Schools school board (top 2 win)
Vicki Larson: 314 x
Karen Druszczak: 288 x
Melanie Hess: 197
Genoa City Jt. 2 School District—Brookwood Schools Referendum
Shall the Joint School District Number 2, Village of Genoa City, Town of Bloomfield
and Village of Bloomfield, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the
revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 per year
beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school
year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming
and school district operations?
YES: 319 x
NO: 294
Lake Geneva Jt. 1 Elementary School board (top 2 win)
Linda Bailey Boilini: 1,594 X
Chad Bittner: 1,796 X
Steven Bartos: 788
Woods Elementary-Geneva Jt. 4 school board
Frank R. Broz: 107 X
Quan Le: 80
Williams Bay School District school board (top 2 win)
Jack Lothian: 662 X
Mark G. Schneider: 528 X
Sam Perkins: 525
For a full list of all Walworth County races go to: https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/199/Election-Results