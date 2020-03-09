Walworth County's top records-keeper stepping aside after 40 years

ELKHORN — The keeper of real estate records and birth certificates in Walworth County has announced her retirement after 40 years in county government.
Donna Pruess, who rose from office clerk to become the county’s register of deeds, is stepping down from her $74,000-a-year position before her current term expires.
Pruess, 63, whose term continues until next January, said she and her husband both have decided to retire. So she is vacating her office effective March 12.
“We both felt that it was time,” she said.
The resignation means that a new register of deeds will be appointed by Gov. Tony Evers.
County officials are applauding Pruess for an efficient operation in the register of deeds office, and for a career of public service in the county that began when she was in her 20s.
“She’s done a great job,” County Board Chairwoman Nancy Russell said.
The register of deeds office, with a staff of six people, manages and maintains records of all real estate transactions in the county, covering more than 60,000 individual pieces of land countywide.
The office also keeps and distributes vital records, including birth, death and marriage certificates.
Janice Cochran, who has worked in the office since 2012, said Pruess has helped her learn the job of recording real estate transactions such as mortgages, sales and tax liens.
Cochran said she and others on the staff have enjoyed working alongside Pruess.
“She’s been a fair boss,” Cochran said. “We wish her good luck.”
Pruess, an Elkhorn native, graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1974 and soon found work with a local real estate title company.
That led to a position with the county in 1980 as an assistant real property lister, a position that involves maintaining land ownership records. It was part of the county treasurer’s office at the time, but would later move to register of deeds.
After a brief stint in the county surveyor’s office, Pruess returned to real estate records and moved up to the position of real property lister.
She admits to having a fascination with the buying and selling of land.
“I just like the real estate part of it — knowing who buys and who sells,” she said. “It’s just amazing what people will pay.”
The county records more than 20,000 documents annually for real estate sales and related transactions.
In 2013, Pruess decided to enter politics after Connie Woolever announced her retirement as register of deeds. Voters countywide fill the position every four years.
Pruess, who declared herself a Republican, won the election in 2013 and then was re-elected in 2017 for a second term.
She said she takes pride that her staff has managed county records efficiently and smoothly, embracing more automated systems over the years and delivering reliable service for county residents.
Looking back on her 40-year career in the county government, she said, “I feel really good about it.”
The governor’s office is considering five applications for the register of deeds position. Officials expect an appointment within a few weeks. The appointee will serve out Pruess’ unexpired term until January.
Pruess informed county officials of her retirement plans Feb. 13, and the governor’s office was accepting applications until Feb. 28.
County Administrator Mark Luberda said he is confident that the business of register of deeds will continue to function smoothly after Pruess’ departure.
Luberda said the retiring register of deeds has trained her staff well.
“I’m hopeful and expecting that there won’t be any significant disruption,” he said.
Russell agreed, adding, “I’m sure there won’t be any missteps.”