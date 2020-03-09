Walworth County's top records-keeper stepping aside after 40 years

Janice Cochran, who has worked in the office since 2012, said Pruess has helped her learn the job of recording real estate transactions such as mortgages, sales and tax liens.

Cochran said she and others on the staff have enjoyed working alongside Pruess.

“She’s been a fair boss,” Cochran said. “We wish her good luck.”

Pruess, an Elkhorn native, graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1974 and soon found work with a local real estate title company.

That led to a position with the county in 1980 as an assistant real property lister, a position that involves maintaining land ownership records. It was part of the county treasurer’s office at the time, but would later move to register of deeds.

After a brief stint in the county surveyor’s office, Pruess returned to real estate records and moved up to the position of real property lister.

She admits to having a fascination with the buying and selling of land.

“I just like the real estate part of it — knowing who buys and who sells,” she said. “It’s just amazing what people will pay.”

The county records more than 20,000 documents annually for real estate sales and related transactions.