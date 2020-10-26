Walworth County school closes to students because of coronavirus

SHARON — Students at Sharon Community School have been sent home for two weeks because of new coronavirus cases in the community — perhaps the first such action by any school in the Lake Geneva region.

The estimated 280 students in kindergarten through 8th grade at Sharon Community School will take classes from home until in-person classes resume, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 9.

School district administrator Sara Andrus wrote to parents that Walworth County health officials determined that Sharon was in "a critical situation" and that closing the school to students was warranted.

In a letter to parents Friday, Andrus wrote that one case of coronavirus had been confirmed in the school, other cases had been confirmed in the community, and other school employees and families were in quarantine or were seeking tests for the virus.

“It is our hope that by being proactive and closing now for a period of two weeks and reopening on November 9, 2020, that we will be able to quickly eradicate the virus from our school community,” Andrus wrote.

The school closure to students officially began today.