Walworth County school closes to students because of coronavirus

SHARON — Students at Sharon Community School have been sent home for two weeks because of new coronavirus cases in the community — perhaps the first such action by any school in the Lake Geneva region.
The estimated 280 students in kindergarten through 8th grade at Sharon Community School will take classes from home until in-person classes resume, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 9.
School district administrator Sara Andrus wrote to parents that Walworth County health officials determined that Sharon was in "a critical situation" and that closing the school to students was warranted.
In a letter to parents Friday, Andrus wrote that one case of coronavirus had been confirmed in the school, other cases had been confirmed in the community, and other school employees and families were in quarantine or were seeking tests for the virus.
“It is our hope that by being proactive and closing now for a period of two weeks and reopening on November 9, 2020, that we will be able to quickly eradicate the virus from our school community,” Andrus wrote.
The school closure to students officially began today.
Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the Walworth County Health & Human Services Department, said any decision to close the Sharon school would likely have been internal rather than coming from his department.
“If they’re making a decision, which they are certainly able to do, it doesn’t look like we would be pushing them to make that decision based on the number of positives within that boundary,” Nevicosi said.
He added that the Sharon district was not a major concern to health officials and that there are other communities with higher rates of infection.
Other schools in the Lake Geneva region have reported cases of coronavirus on campus this school year, but Sharon could be the first to send all of its students home temporarily.
Sharon Community School is a feeder into Big Foot High School in Walworth.
School board president Derrell Frederick said the switch to virtual at-home learning is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and families in the community.
“The COVID-19 count went up in the district, so we’re just taking it as a precaution,” Frederick said.
With Sharon being a smaller town of only about 1,600 people, Frederick said, just a few cases of the virus could spread quickly and have a big impact on the community.
Frederick also said the school was well prepared, having offered at-home and combination learning models throughout the school year already. All students in the school, he said, have access to a laptop, which will allow students to keep up with their classes from home.
“We have it all well in hand," Frederick said. "We’re set up and prepared for it.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.