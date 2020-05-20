Walworth County scores an 'F' for social distancing efforts

Unacast acknowledges that social distancing evaluations can differ between rural and urban areas.

Tanya Merrisier, a representative of the company, which has world headquarters in Norway, said people in rural communities can have less opportunity to reduce social distancing than people in urban cities.

“In rural areas, where everything is more dispersed, there might be a limit on how much rural areas can actually decrease their average distance traveled,” Merrisier said.

She added: “Similarly, for the non-essential visitation metric, rural areas might have fewer venues that are considered non-essential, and thus their rate of change might be capped.”

Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said he does not view the scorecard as a complete representation of social distancing efforts in the county.

“There are a lot of other variables to take into account,” he said.

Because the scorecard uses cellphone data, Picknell said the data may be skewed by residents who carry an additional cellphone for work, and it also could exclude those who do not have cellphones at all.