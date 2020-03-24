Walworth County seeks poll workers to help with April 7 election

ELKHORN — Walworth County Clerk Kim Bushey is asking residents to step forward to serve as backup poll workers if additional help is needed for the April 7 election.
Bushey said most current poll workers are above age of 60 or 70, and may also have health conditions, making them susceptible to the coronavirus.
The county clerk is trying to assemble a pool of available workers to help municipal clerks maintain full staffs when the polls open April 7.
Poll workers generally are paid for working, although the pay level could vary among different communities.
A poll worker can work an election in any Walworth County municipality as long as he or she is a county resident.
In addition, poll workers must be adult U.S. citizens, have resided at least 10 days in their election district, and be qualified to vote. Those seeking to join the backup pool must also be able to read and write in fluent English.
Candidates seeking an office on the ballot at a polling place are not eligible to join.
Those interested and qualified can email County_Clerk@co.walworth.wi.us.
Name, address and contact information will be requested.
