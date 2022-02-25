Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell announces retirement

Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell has announced his retirement.

Picknell is set to retire at the end of the end of the year. He has worked in law enforcement for 35 years and has served as Walworth County's sheriff during the past eight years.

"The sheriff's office was established in 1839, and I am honored to serve as your 43rd sheriff," Picknell said in a news release. "Public safety serves a key role in preserving the peace and increasing the high quality of life in Walworth County."

Picknell said some of the things that have been accomplished during his time as sheriff includes the sheriff's office obtaining accreditation and reaccreditations from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group; obtaining body-worn cameras for sheriff deputies; implementing a crowd control team; enhancing jail inmate screening at booking; and obtaining a third K-9 with a deputy for patrol coverage for all three shifts.

Picknell said other accomplishments include establishing a school resource deputy at Lakeland School, crime prevention program for older adults, employee wellness program and a countywide public safety radio system upgrade, which will be completed in 2024.

"These examples and more reflect the professional complexity of the entire operation including 911 communications, corrections, investigations, patrol and support services," Picknell said in a news release. "There are also highly-skilled specialty teams, support staff and excellent command staff leadership in place to meet future public safety challenges."

Walworth County Board Chairperson Nancy Russell said Picknell has done a quality job as the county's sheriff.

"I have known and worked with Sheriff Kurt Russell ever since he was undersheriff when I was first elected to the county board of supervisors in 2022," Russell said in a news release. "He has demonstrated a caring positive influence to everyone he interacts with while strongly advocating for the funding of the sheriff's office. Kurt has the respect and confidence of the county departments. Sheriff Picknell's shoes will be hard to fill, but I'm certain he will be available to help the transition to occur smoothly."

Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda said he has enjoyed working with Picknell.

"Sheriff Picknell has been a pleasure to work with during my time with the county," Picknell said. "His spirit of cooperation and dedication to constantly improving the sheriff's office has been a benefit to everyone who lives, works or visits the county."

Picknell said he appreciates the staff he has worked with during his time as sheriff.

"My immediate thanks goes to the dedicated employees and their families for the 24 hours a day shared sacrifice to the mission-driven focus for public safety in Walworth County," Picknell said.