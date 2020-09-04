Walworth County sheriff's deputies cleared in shooting of Whitewater suspect

Two Walworth County sheriff's deputies have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the July 20 shooting of a domestic violence suspect in Whitewater.

Walworth County's district attorney has determined that deputies Wayne Blanchard and Peter Krueger were justified in shooting suspect Christopher Czerpak, who survived the shooting.

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld wrote in his opinion that Czerpak was carrying a gun and that he pointed it toward police officers before the two deputies shot him.

The two deputies "were justified in using potentially lethal force," the district attorney wrote.

Czerpak's ex-girlfriend called police July 19 after he allegedly made threatening comments to her, then kicked down her apartment door while she hid from him. When police found Czerpak nearby the next day, he allegedly pointed a gun toward them while trying to get away.

According to the district attorney, Czerpak, 33, was shot in the arm and shoulder, and officers found that he was brandishing a 9 mm handgun.