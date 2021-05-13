Walworth County slows in inoculations

Bergstrom said a higher percentage of people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than annually receive a flu shot, which is encouraging, but that more people need to receive the vaccine in order to reach herd immunity, particularly younger people.

Throughout the state, a much higher percentage of older people have received at least one dose of the vaccine compared to younger ones.

As of May 11, 81.5 % of those over the age of 65 had received one dose where only 28% of those between the ages of 16 and 17 received a dose. Those ages 18 to 24 also underperformed against older populations, with only 34% receiving the first dose.

Bergstrom said younger people may have chosen not to receive the vaccine because of less severe effects the coronavirus can have on young people or because of concerns from parents.

She said while younger people in general may not get as sick as older people from the coronavirus, being vaccinated is the only way to ensure the virus is not passed on to more susceptible loved ones.

Bergstrom said another problem the county is experiencing with vaccinations is that many who receive their first dose have not been returning for their second.