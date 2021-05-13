Walworth County slows in inoculations

WALWORTH — Walworth County health officials are coordinating outreach efforts to reduce obstacles keeping people from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
While 37% of the county has received at least one dose of the vaccine since doses were first approved on Dec. 11, health officers in the county are pushing to increase that percentage in the county through communication with county residents and by establishing community clinics.
To check on updates about walk-in clinics at the Walworth County Health & Human Services building at 1910 County Rd NN, in Elkhorn, go to www.co.walworth.wi.us.
Erica Bergstrom, a health officer with the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, said vaccine distribution has rolled out much faster than first anticipated but that the entire state is now seeing an abrupt decrease in the number of people seeking inoculations.
“We’re starting to see a decrease in demand for vaccinations,” she said.
According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 57,754 fewer people received vaccines the week of May 2, where 193,937 were vaccinated, than the week of March 18, where 248,691 were vaccinated.
The all-time high of vaccinations per week occurred the week of March 4, where 424,911 were vaccinated.
Bergstrom said a higher percentage of people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than annually receive a flu shot, which is encouraging, but that more people need to receive the vaccine in order to reach herd immunity, particularly younger people.
Throughout the state, a much higher percentage of older people have received at least one dose of the vaccine compared to younger ones.
As of May 11, 81.5 % of those over the age of 65 had received one dose where only 28% of those between the ages of 16 and 17 received a dose. Those ages 18 to 24 also underperformed against older populations, with only 34% receiving the first dose.
Bergstrom said younger people may have chosen not to receive the vaccine because of less severe effects the coronavirus can have on young people or because of concerns from parents.
She said while younger people in general may not get as sick as older people from the coronavirus, being vaccinated is the only way to ensure the virus is not passed on to more susceptible loved ones.
Bergstrom said another problem the county is experiencing with vaccinations is that many who receive their first dose have not been returning for their second.
She said as of May 7, 6% of those who received their first dose in the county were overdue for their second.
“We’d really encourage those individuals who started the COVID vaccine process to continue it and obtain their second dose of the vaccine,” Bergstrom said.
To address any concerns surrounding the vaccine, Bergstrom said the county health department is making itself available to communicate with concerned individuals to answer questions and discuss the benefits of being inoculated.
Also, to bring vaccine doses closer to people who may live miles away from the closest clinic, Bergstrom said the health department is offering to establish community clinics at any business or community group center to offer more inoculation locations.
Organizations can fill out a form on the county’s website to begin the community clinic process and will be contacted by a health department representative for details.
“The community clinics can really help remove those barriers to people,” she said.
The Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay is one location interested in becoming a community clinic on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in receiving a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should call 262-245-2709 or email wmsbay@williamsbay.lib.wi.us to register.
Outreach is also being done by partners of the health department, the Open Arms Free Clinic in Elkhorn and the Walworth County Food Pantry in Elkhorn, which Bergstrom said are offering health information about the vaccine to the communities they serve.
“We’re really feeling a lot of support from our community partners about communicating on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine,” she said.