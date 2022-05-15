Walworth County sponsors Clean Sweep event

Officials from Walworth and Waukesha counties are sponsoring a Clean Sweep household hazardous waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon, May 21 at the Village of Mukwonago Public Works Garage, 630 County Highway NN in Mukwonago. The event is open to residents of Waukesha and Walworth counties. Proof of residency and identification will be required.

During the Clean Sweep event, residents may recycle various automotive, home and garden hazardous-waste items.

Examples of acceptable items include lighter fluid, thermometers, floor stripper, oil-based paints, paint remover, varnish/lacquer, wood preservative, adhesives, fertilizer, weed killer, insecticide, brake fluid, old gas/fuel, degreaser, and pool chemicals. Clean Sweep events do not accept batteries, ammunition, computer or electronic items, fluorescent bulbs, Latex paint, medicines, motor oil, radioactive materials, sharps or waste items from businesses.

For more information and a complete list of items accepted at this event, visit Waukesha County’s website at www.waukeshacounty.gov/hazardouswaste.

For more inform ation, contact the Walworth County Solid Waste Division at 262-741-3116, walcosw@co.walworth.wi.us.

Walworth County will host a Spring Clean Sweep event from 8 a.m. to noon, June 25 at the City of Delavan Public Works garage and an Electronics and Appliances recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon, July 23 at the Walworth County Public Works facility. For information, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/342/Hazardous-Waste-Electronics-Recycling.