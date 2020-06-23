Walworth County surpasses 500 residents infected with coronavirus

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
Walworth County has surpassed 500 cases of coronavirus, doubling the number of people who were infected when the state's "Safer At Home" regulations were thrown out.
The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department today said 506 people have tested positive for the virus, which pushes the county past the 500 mark for the first time.
The county had about 250 cases on May 13 when the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the "Safer At Home" order, which had kept many businesses closed and prohibited many large crowd gatherings to combat the spread of the virus.
Since the order was overruled, most businesses have reopened, large crowds of tourists and shoppers have congregated, and many people are refusing to wear face masks or take other precautions.
Of the 506 cases among Walworth County residents, the county said that 18 have died, three remain hospitalized, and 48 are quarantined in their homes.
Another 437 people have recovered from coronavirus infections, while 6,850 others have tested negative for the contagious respiratory bug.
At 506 cases, Walworth County ranks ninth-highest out of Wisconsin's 72 counties, behind the counties of Brown, Dane, Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Rock, Waukesha and Winnebago.
Shoppers return to Main Street during pandemic
Shoppers stroll along Main Street in downtown Lake Geneva on May 16, the first Saturday after the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out public health restrictions to control the spread of the coronaivrus pandemic.
Scott Williams photos, Regional News
Shoppers in Christine's Gift Shop in Lake Geneva
Shoppers Chuck Settles, left, and Carol Palfroman, both of Rochelle, Illinois, opt to go face mask-less while shopping inside Christine's Gift Shop, 858 W. Main St., in downtown Lake Geneva.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Cars line up heading into downtown Lake Geneva
Motorists wait in line May 16 along Main Street as shoppers and visitors pour into downtown Lake Geneva on the first Saturday after a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling allowed many businesses to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Customers wait in line at Kilwins candy shop
Customers line up outside Kilwins Lake Geneva candy and ice cream shop May 16 as shoppers and tourists return to downtown Lake Geneva during the coronavirus outbreak.
File photo, Regional News
Leather Accents owner Linda Longwell wears face mask
Linda Longwell, owner of Leather Accents in downtown Lake Geneva, wears a face mask as a coronavirus safeguard while organizing merchandise in her reopened store.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Oakfire restaurant crowd poses for a picture
Visitors have returned to the Walworth County area now that state “Safer at Home” restrictions have been lifted.
File photo, Regional News
Woman relaxes on bench with her bulldog on Broad Street
Taking a breather on a bench May 16 along Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva, Mary Ingraffia-Ksiazek of Bartlett, Illinois, enjoys a sunny day with her French bulldog, "Stas."
Scott Williams, Regional News
Overland Sheepskin employees prepare for returning shoppers
Overland Sheepskin Company store employees, Diana Bahrke, left, and Tyler Blohm, prepare merchandise for shoppers as the downtown Lake Geneva clothing store reopens during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Visitors wear face masks in Library Park in Lake Geneva
Visitors enjoy pleasant weather May 16 on the Lake Geneva lakefront, while many choose to wear face masks to guard against spreading the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Candle shop worker gets candles ready for shoppers
Natalie Sliwinski, employee at The Candle Mercantile, 870 W. Main St., prepares some candles for customers after reopening the candle shop in downtown Lake Geneva.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Shoppers seek return to normalcy in downtown Lake Geneva
Sandra Mesa, from left, Debbie Wester and Patricia Haisman enjoy a day of shopping in downtown Lake Geneva. Local businesses have experienced in an increase in foot traffic now that the state’s “Safer at Home” order has been lifted.
File photo, Regional News
Main Street draws crowds without face masks during public health crisis
Shoppers and visitors forgo face masks and other public health guidelines on Main Street in downtown Lake Geneva as stores reopen May 17 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Bookstore employee wears face mask as stores reopen during pandemic
Raina Remeeus, owner of Dust Bunny Books, 152 Center St., joins other business owners in wearing a face mask, although many shops are allowing customers to forgo the public health safeguard.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Popeye's outdoor patio fills up during first Saturday back
Diners fill up outdoor seating May 16 at Popeye’s restaurant, 811 Wrigley Drive, as the lakefront attraction drew big crowds as soon as the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out coronavirus safety measures that kept many businesses closed.
File photo, Regional News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.