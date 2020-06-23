Walworth County surpasses 500 residents infected with coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Walworth County has surpassed 500 cases of coronavirus, doubling the number of people who were infected when the state's "Safer At Home" regulations were thrown out.

The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department today said 506 people have tested positive for the virus, which pushes the county past the 500 mark for the first time.

The county had about 250 cases on May 13 when the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the "Safer At Home" order, which had kept many businesses closed and prohibited many large crowd gatherings to combat the spread of the virus.

Since the order was overruled, most businesses have reopened, large crowds of tourists and shoppers have congregated, and many people are refusing to wear face masks or take other precautions.

Of the 506 cases among Walworth County residents, the county said that 18 have died, three remain hospitalized, and 48 are quarantined in their homes.

Another 437 people have recovered from coronavirus infections, while 6,850 others have tested negative for the contagious respiratory bug.

At 506 cases, Walworth County ranks ninth-highest out of Wisconsin's 72 counties, behind the counties of Brown, Dane, Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Rock, Waukesha and Winnebago.

