Walworth County switches to 'crisis' level in processing coronavirus cases

The statement also indicated that the surge in the number of infected people with coronavirus has slowed the process of getting test results from laboratories.

Neighboring Rock County and Jefferson County also have implemented the same "Crisis Standards of Practice" affecting how they will notify and research new cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Officials offered advice to those awaiting either test results or the contact tracing process that follows a positive test.

If you are experiencing symptoms or had close contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19, you should stay home and stay away from others while you are awaiting test results, even if you are not experiencing symptoms. Anyone else who lives in your household also should stay home until your test results arrive.

If you have tested positive for the coronavirus, you should stay home, stay away from family members, notify your employer or school, notify your close contacts, and answer your phone in case a health official is calling to conduct contact tracing research.

All others should avoid large gatherings, wear face masks in public, wash your hands frequently, maintain social distancing and stay home if you feel sick.