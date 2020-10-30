Walworth County switches to 'crisis' level in processing coronavirus cases

Citing nearly 600 new cases in the past two weeks, Walworth County health officials are curtailing the process of notifying and researching newly infected residents in the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting today, the county will prioritize contacting people who have tested positive for coronavirus if they are age 60 or older, or if they are children age 18 or younger.
The new process, known as "Crisis Standards of Practice," means that other newly infected residents will be contacted and researched by health officials only as time allows.
"We are no longer able to conduct the same level of notification and contact tracing that we would during a typical outbreak," said Erica Bergstrom, the county's public health officer. "The pandemic has now reached a level in Walworth County that has required us to adapt our response."
As of today, Walworth County has reported 3,502 confirmed cases of coronavirus among local residents.
In announcing the change in procedures, health officials said nearly 600 new cases in the past two weeks was nearly double the previous two weeks, and has left the county unable to process everything the same way as before.
"This increase has created an overwhelming number of cases and close contacts," officials said in a written statement.
The statement also indicated that the surge in the number of infected people with coronavirus has slowed the process of getting test results from laboratories.
Neighboring Rock County and Jefferson County also have implemented the same "Crisis Standards of Practice" affecting how they will notify and research new cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Officials offered advice to those awaiting either test results or the contact tracing process that follows a positive test.
If you are experiencing symptoms or had close contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19, you should stay home and stay away from others while you are awaiting test results, even if you are not experiencing symptoms. Anyone else who lives in your household also should stay home until your test results arrive.
If you have tested positive for the coronavirus, you should stay home, stay away from family members, notify your employer or school, notify your close contacts, and answer your phone in case a health official is calling to conduct contact tracing research.
All others should avoid large gatherings, wear face masks in public, wash your hands frequently, maintain social distancing and stay home if you feel sick.
"By working together," Bergstrom said, "we can slow the spread and keep our businesses and schools open."
