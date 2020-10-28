Walworth County teacher sleeps on school's roof in fundraising stunt

TOWN OF WALWORTH — While Faith Christian School students climbed into warm beds to catch some sleep, teacher Tyler Brown spent a cold night on the school's roof.

Brown was making good Oct. 25 on a promise to students that he would spend a night up on the roof as part of a drive to raise $50,000 to offset school operating costs.

When students reached approximately the halfway mark in the fund drive, the theology and physical education teacher fulfilled his commitment by sleeping in a tent atop the school, W5525 state Highway 67.

It turned out to be a cold night with some snowfall, but Brown said he was happy to participate in the stunt to encourage students to keep up the fundraising effort to help the private school.

“It was something that was unique enough," he said, "that I thought it would really help the students to get involved.”

When students arrived for classes the following morning, Brown was on the roof to greet them.

Bethany Bradford, the school's advancement director, said Brown is a first-year teacher, and she is happy to see him demonstrate such commitment to Faith Christian.