Walworth County teachers receive first COVID vaccine doses

“I can’t wait until we can be mask free in the buildings, making music close up and in-person,” he said.

Raskin said teachers and students alike at Big Foot are eager to return to pre-coronavirus activities and operations, and that the quickest way for that to happen is for as many people to receive the vaccine as possible.

“I would just encourage everybody to get it as soon as they can, wherever they can, whenever they can,” he said. “It’s the path to normalcy.”

Teachers are also looking forward to returning to normalcy outside of the classroom as well.

Jill Connley, a librarian and English teacher at Big Foot High School, said throughout the pandemic she has been wary about visiting her parents and is looking forward to spending time with her family now that she and her parents have been vaccinated.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my parents and bringing my kids to see their grandma and grandpa again,” she said.

As of Thursday, March 4, a total of 13,990 individuals in Walworth County had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which is about 13.47% of the county's population.