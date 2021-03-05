Walworth County teachers receive first COVID vaccine doses

WALWORTH — Roughly 1,000 teachers and staff members at public schools throughout Walworth County were set to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the MercyHealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6.
Staff working in schools and child care settings became eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin on March 1. For many school workers who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the inoculation is the first step toward schools returning to normal activities and operations.
While most schools throughout Walworth County have offered in-person and virtual instruction for students throughout the coronavirus pandemic, students and teachers appearing in-person for classes must still wear face coverings and abide by social distancing rules.
In addition to safety precautions, many extracurricular school activities have either been adjusted to ensure safety against the virus or have been cancelled altogether.
Neil Raskin, a vaccine recipient and the band director at Big Foot High School, said while the school band has continued rehearsals and virtual performances throughout the pandemic, mask requirements can cause challenges for students who play woodwind or brass instruments.
While adapting to the requirement with special masks which allow students to play without removing their face coverings, he said he is looking forward to a time where masks are no longer needed, where students can interact freely and audiences can once again gather for performances.
“I can’t wait until we can be mask free in the buildings, making music close up and in-person,” he said.
Raskin said teachers and students alike at Big Foot are eager to return to pre-coronavirus activities and operations, and that the quickest way for that to happen is for as many people to receive the vaccine as possible.
“I would just encourage everybody to get it as soon as they can, wherever they can, whenever they can,” he said. “It’s the path to normalcy.”
Teachers are also looking forward to returning to normalcy outside of the classroom as well.
Jill Connley, a librarian and English teacher at Big Foot High School, said throughout the pandemic she has been wary about visiting her parents and is looking forward to spending time with her family now that she and her parents have been vaccinated.
“I’m looking forward to seeing my parents and bringing my kids to see their grandma and grandpa again,” she said.
As of Thursday, March 4, a total of 13,990 individuals in Walworth County had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which is about 13.47% of the county's population.
Shawn Davenport, the director of the Walworth County clinic operations for MercyHealth, said over the two-days public school staff members are invited to come receive the vaccine, he anticipates about 1,000 doses will be administered.
He added that additional doses will be administered to private school staff members at either clinics established on school grounds or at the clinic operating out of the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department building in Elkhorn.
Despite a steady stream of teachers and staff members filing into MercyHealth-Walworth on March 5, vaccine recipients reported short wait times of less than two minutes before receiving their first dose.
Dawn Koutski, a vaccine recipient and cafeteria worker at West Side Elementary in Elkhorn, said she while she still has opportunities to interact with students, she misses being able to see student expressions as they chat in the lunch line.
“I’d love to be able to see all of my kids’ faces, I love my students and joking around with them,” she said.
As the mother of an 8-year-old and caretaker of her mother, Koutski said receiving the vaccine eased her mind about potentially passing along the virus to her family members.
“It makes you feel so much better,” she said.
School teachers and staff are being scheduled to return March 26 and 27 for their second dose of the vaccine.
On Friday, Badger High School and Lake Geneva Joint 1 School District schools were closed to allow teachers to go in and get their first vaccinations, said Holly Eckola, director of marketing and communications for the districts. In two weeks, spring break starts for students and teachers, giving them a chance to get their second shot.
Eckola said they made the vaccination appointments available for all staff, but they didn’t mandate it for any Badger or Lake Geneva school employees.