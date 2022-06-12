Walworth County to conduct elder abuse awareness program

The number of elder-abuse referrals in Wisconsin increased by 16 % statewide between 2019 and 2021.

In Walworth County, the number of referrals increased by 9 %, an average of one referral per day. In an effort to provide education about elder abuse, the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services’ Adult Protective Services program is commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, through an awareness campaign using social media and distribution of printed materials at local grocery stores and banks.

“By educating people about the warning signs of elder abuse and resources that are available in Walworth County, we can hopefully prevent elder abuse from happening,” Karen Gillingham, adult protective services investigator, said in a press release. “It’s important to be informed and build a community that stands up against elder abuse.”

The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations launched the first World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, 2006, in an effort to unite communities around the world in raising awareness about elder abuse. WEAAD serves as a call-to-action for our communities to raise awareness about abuse, neglect, and exploitation of elders.

Elder abuse is widespread. Every year an estimated one in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation. Experts believe that elder abuse is significantly under-reported, in part because so many of our communities lack the social supports that would make it easier for victims to report abuse. For every one case of elder abuse reported, 44 cases are not.

Financial elder abuse is one of the most common forms of elder abuse and the fastest growing. Most of the abuse is committed by family members or people the older adult knows. Scams by strangers often happen more quickly and result in bigger financial losses. In 2021 alone, older adults in Walworth County lost over $1.375 million due to financial exploitation

Some ways to help stop fraud against older adults is to block solicitation by mail and phone; set up safeguards at the bank; arrange for bank account oversights; don’t provide social security, credit card, Medicare or bank account numbers to anyone you don’t know; and educate yourself about current scams.

For questions, contact WCDHHS Adult Protective Services Investigator Karen Gillingham at 262-741-3465.