Walworth County to not issue local mask mandate, after Wisconsin Supreme Court rules governor's order unlawful

Walworth County health officials will not issue a countywide mask requirement after the Wisconsin Supreme Court recently ruled Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mandate unlawful.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda wrote the following column explaining the decision:

Walworth County understands its public health responsibilities and takes these duties very seriously. Public health has worked tirelessly to attempt to address and respond to public, business and governmental concerns related to the pandemic.

On March 31, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a decision concluding that the recent state of emergency declared by Evers exceeded the governor's powers and is therefore unlawful. Consequently, the executive order relating to a mask requirement was also declared unlawful. There is no longer a statewide mask mandate.

The supreme court decision noted that, "The question in this case is not whether the governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully."

The Wisconsin Legislature could now adopt a mask requirement, but they are unlikely to do so. During the pandemic, Walworth County has frequently been asked if the county will impose its own mask mandate. The county is not in a position to issue a countywide mask mandate.