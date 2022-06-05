Walworth County to offer diabetes management workshop

More than 100 million adults in the U.S. are now living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While that statistic is startling, there is good news. People with diabetes or pre-diabetes can improve their health by joining a Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop sponsored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County and Aurora Health Care. A 2010 Diabetes Care study showed that the program improved the health of adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

In six weekly sessions, Healthy Living with Diabetes gives participants strategies for managing diabetes, including techniques to deal with symptoms and information about healthy eating, appropriate use of medication, exercise and working effectively with health care providers. Participants learn to make realistic, achievable action plans, share their experiences and help each other solve problems.

Healthy Living with Diabetes will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from June 15 to July 20, at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn, in the Kettle Moraine Trail room. The workshop has a suggested donation of $10.

For more information or to register for the program, contact Chetney Blaszczyk RDN, CD at 262-741-3309.