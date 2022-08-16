Walworth County to offer Mind over Matter workshop

The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center is set to offer The Mind over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder program, which is a small group, community-based program that has been proven to improve bladder symptoms for 71% of participants, and bowel symptoms for over 55%.

In three, two-hour sessions held every other week for one month, Mind over Matter gives participants strategies for reducing incontinence. The workshop encourages women to work together to set and meet personalized goals and is led by a trained female facilitator.

The workshop is designed for women 50 years of age or older, who live independently, have experienced bladder/bowel issues and are interested in preventing them. Participants will receive information about how muscles work and exercises that can reduce incontinence.

Mind over Matter will be held in the Kettle Moraine Trail room from 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 29 to Sept. 26 at the Walworth County Health and Human Services Building, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn. The workshop has a suggested donation of $10.

For questions, or to register for the program, contact Chetney Blaszczyk RDN, CD at 262-741-3309.

The ADRC provides information and assistance to older and disabled adults, their friends, family, caregivers and residents. For more information, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/376/Aging-Disability-Resource-Center.