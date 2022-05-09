Walworth County treasurer announces help for homeowners through Wisconsin Help for Homeowners Program

Walworth County Treasurer Valerie Etzel is encouraging homeowners with financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic to access a new state program that is providing assistance with mortgage payments, property taxes and utility bills.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program announced by Gov. Tony Evers last week is set to provide more than $92 million in financial assistance, using support provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This program was an outgrowth of the work of a Treasurers’ Homeowners Task Force.

The program offers eligible homeowners assistance with mortgage payments, local property taxes and utilities (including internet), as well as financial counseling and legal services.

It is available to Wisconsin homeowners who live in single-family residences, condominiums, duplexes, or factory-build homes as a primary residence, have experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, and earn a household income at or below 100 percent of the area median income. An income calculator is available at https://www.huduser.gov.

An online application and more information about the program are available on the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners website at https://homeownerhelp.wi.gov.

A call center is also offering information about application options at 1-855-2-HOME-WI.

“I would also encourage any citizens struggling with financial hardship to reach out to the following local resources and explore the many resources they have to offer the citizens of Walworth County,” Etzel said.

The suggested resources include:

Walworth County Health & Human Services—262-741-3200 or https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/

Walworth County Veterans Service—262-741-4222 or https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/

Community Action Inc.—1-800-424-8297 or https://community-action.org/

Wisconsin Rural Housing—1-888-400-5974 or https://www.wisconsinruralhousing.org/

Take Root Wisconsin—608-369-8625 or https://takerootwi.org/

Walworth County Housing Authority—262-723-6123 or https://wchawi.org/

For more information, contact the Walworth County Treasurer’s Office at 262-741-4251.

