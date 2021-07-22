Walworth County United Way gives $120,550 to nonprofits

During the check presentation, Dunn addressed the group, “Watching you brave a pandemic is one of the greatest things I’ve witnessed. Ever. There is not one leader here who is more important. We are a team, on one little island called Walworth County,” Dunn said. “It’s no coincidence that the first letters in United Strong spell US.”

More than 98% of all donations to the United Way of Walworth County remain in the county. One-and-a-half percent is paid in dues to United Way Worldwide bringing programs like SingleCare prescription savings, the 2-1-1 resource line, Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding and national corporate donations.

“What we get back from United Way Worldwide far exceeds the amount we pay in dues,” Dunn said.

The United Way of Walworth County fights for good health, a quality education and financial stability for every resident. Donations are distributed to vetted, charitable nonprofits. The United Way of Walworth County also focuses on strengthening partner agencies through collaboration. Live United is the slogan of the United Way. More information can be found at unitedwaywalworth.org or by calling 262-374-4474.