Walworth County Visitors Bureau decides to continue without filling executive director position

The Walworth County Visitors Bureau will continue to operate without an executive director.

Tristan Crist, Walworth County Visitors Bureau Board member, read a statement from Broad President Ellen Burling during the March 14 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission announcing that the bureau will not seek to fill the executive director position that was left vacant after former Executive Director Tim Malenock died in October 2021.

Malenock was hired as the bureau’s executive director in March 2021 to replace Kathleen Seeberg, who left the position in January of that year.

Before being hired as the visitor bureau’s executive director, Malenock worked as the director of visitor services and group sales for the Milwaukee Public Museum. He also held tourism promotion positions with the Milwaukee Art Museum and John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

“With the assistance and hard work of many people, we are headed in what we believe is the right director,” Crist read from Burling’s statement.

The visitors bureau will continue to be operated by its board, and Patricia Bladow will serve as the bureau’s office administrator, assisting people who have questions about tourism in Walworth County.

“She has worked with the WCVB in the group marketing capacity,” Burling’s statement said. “She is more than capable of handling any group marketing inquiries. This person has been managing these details since the end of October and will continue to do so going forward.”

Members of the Tourism Commission approved an agreement with the visitors bureau in 2021, in which the commission would pay the visitors bureau $90,773 through Dec. 31, 2022 to help promote group tourism in Lake Geneva.

As part of the agreement, the visitors bureau would produce videos of the Lake Geneva area, produce digital and marketing campaigns and attend trade shows and conferences to help promote group travel to the Lake Geneva area.

Representatives from the visitor bureau have determined that since they will no longer have an executive director, they will be unable to fulfill all of the aspects of the agreement, but will continue to work with local visitor bureaus and chambers of commerce to promote group travel to Walworth County as a whole.

The Tourism Commission had given the bureau about $45,300 of the agreed amount, so far, and the visitors bureau had used about $37,900 of that funding to help promote group travel to Lake Geneva.

Officials from the visitors bureau said they would reimburse the Tourism Commission about $7,468 of the funding that was not used and will not ask the commission for any more funding in the future.

“There’s no doubt that the group tourism market is extremely valuable,” Burling’s statement said. “However, our organization’s change in direction will not allow us to continue as originally intended.”

The visitors bureau recently launched a new website, www.gowalco.com, and Crist said the bureau plans to continue to work with local travel groups to help promote tourism in Walworth County.

“We’re really working with groups like VISIT Lake Geneva and Stephanie (Klett), personally, trying to have a better working relationship,” Crist said. “All the different chambers have the staff and people on the ground, and we’re going to more of a digital focus.”

Brian Waspi, chairperson of the Tourism Commission, said the commission is willing to assist the visitors bureau in the future if needed.

“We all kind of have unique parts to play, but we’re on the same team,” Waspi said. “So if there’s any way we can help when things come into focus, we’re still here.”

