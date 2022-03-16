Walworth County will discuss Abbey proposal March 17; Town of Walworth opposes it

After being rejected in the Town of Walworth, a proposed hospitality academy heads to Walworth County for further action Thursday, March 17.
The Walworth County Zoning Agency will discuss the requests for the Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy at about 5:35 p.m. The Abbey Resort in Fontana wants to buy the retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries, N2118 Highway 67, Town of Walworth, to create the academy.
The agency will discuss rezoning over 4 acres from park land use to upland resource conservation. There is also a request for a conditional use permit to allow almost 21 acres of "an existing recreational camp to operate as the Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy."
On the March 17 agenda, the owner of the land is listed as Christian League for the Handicapped, Inc., doing business as Inspiration Ministries. The applicant is Abbey Provident Venture, LLC.
Town of Walworth residents expressed concerns about the project at a Feb. 16 Walworth Town Board meeting.
On March 15, the board rejected the conditional use permit request on a 2-1 vote. However, county officials have the final say on such land use matters.
Walworth Town Chairperson David Rowbotham did not elaborate on his board's actions during a March 16 phone call.
"There are multiple issues and reasons and concerns," Rowbotham said.
Representatives from the Abbey Resort want to purchase a retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries to establish a training academy for people who are planning to enter the hospitality industry.
The students would also live at the academy during the training.
Inspiration Ministries would retain about 30 acres of property on the north side of the site, and officials from Abbey Provident Venture would obtain about 20 acres of property on the south side as part of an agreement.
During previous town meetings, several residents expressed concern that the training academy would attract workers from foreign countries as part of the J-1 visa program.
Members of the town's plan commission also did not endorse the conditional use permit during their Feb. 7 meeting. There was a 2-2 vote on the proposal during that meeting.
The County Zoning Agency has its March 17 meeting at the Walworth County Government Center, County Board Room 114, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Girl Scout Troop 3425: Cooking with Chef Bogan
Girl Scout Troop 3425, a junior troop in the Walworth-Fontana area, recently visited the Lake Geneva School of Cooking to complete the requirement for the simple meals badge. Pictured are, from left, Fynley Clow, Tenley Mecum, Vivian Girouix, Chef John Bogan, Abby Tyshenko, Evelyn Staude and Lacey Greene.
Girl Scout Troop 7166: Bowling
From left: Troop 7166 girl scouts Rayna Jones, Bianca Burns, Kinley Lindberg and Brooklyn Itzenhuiser on a bowling trip to Lake Geneva Lanes.
Brownie Troop 3241: Corn maze
Left: Last October, members of Brownie Troop 3241 visited a corn maze. Pictured are, front row from left, Colston Heaton, Anna Block, Willow Alheit, Arya Rubach and Ainslie O’Laughlin; and back row, Hazel Nixdorf and Elsie Mecum.
Girl Scout Troop 3425: Shopping for shelters, underprivileged
Working toward their savvy shopper badge, Girl Scout Troop 3425 went to Target before Christmas to purchase items for Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter, the Lakeland Animal Shelter and underprivileged families in the area. Pictured are, from left, Fynley Clow, Tenley Mecum, Vivian Girouix, Abby Tyshenko, Tula Shade, Evelyn Staude and Lacey Greene. Troop Leaders are Kelly Clow and Cindy Mecum.
Girl Scout Troop 7166: Trip to Coldstone
Girl Scout Troop 7166 took a field trip to Coldstone Creamery in Lake Geneva. Pictured are, front row from left, Fiona Champeny, Bella Block, Kinley Lindberg, Aria Bogard and Claire Janczak; and back row, Brooklyn Winters, Sienna Arthur, Bianca Burns, Madyjo Schuessler and Rayna Jones.
Cadette Girl Scout Troop 8293: At Lakeland Animal Shelter
Cadette Girl Scout Troop 8293 volunteered and donated $500 to the Lakeland Animal Shelter.
Brownie Troop 3241: Awards ceremony
Above: Pictured at the Brownie Troop 3241 Awards Ceremony last June are, front row from left, Fiona Champeny, Bella Block, Reagan Bestold, Leela Jones; and back row, Leah Conant, Caroline Bestold, Aria Bogard, Kinley Lindberg and Brooklyn Winters.
Girl Scout Troop 7166: Orienteering at the park
Girl Scout Troop 7166 members worked toward a badge at Seminary Park in Lake Geneva.
Girl Scout Troop 3425: Ice Castles
Girl Scout Troop 3425 recently visited the Ice Castles at Geneva National in the Town of Geneva as part of its fall nut/magazine reward, as well as working towards a junior snow adventure badge. Pictured are, from left, Evelyn Staude, Fynley Clow, Tenley Mecum, Vivian Girouix, Tula Shade, Abby Tyshenko and Lacey Greene.
Cadette Girl Scout Troop 8293: Random Acts of Kindness Week
Cadette Girl Scout Troop 8293 promoted Random Acts of Kindness Week at local middle schools. The girls are working toward their silver award.
After Uncle Harry's ice cream stand in Waterford accused its contractor of mishandling an expansion project, the contractor is countersuing and trying to place a lien on the well-known business property.