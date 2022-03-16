Walworth County will discuss Abbey proposal March 17; Town of Walworth opposes it

After being rejected in the Town of Walworth, a proposed hospitality academy heads to Walworth County for further action Thursday, March 17.

The Walworth County Zoning Agency will discuss the requests for the Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy at about 5:35 p.m. The Abbey Resort in Fontana wants to buy the retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries, N2118 Highway 67, Town of Walworth, to create the academy.

The agency will discuss rezoning over 4 acres from park land use to upland resource conservation. There is also a request for a conditional use permit to allow almost 21 acres of "an existing recreational camp to operate as the Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy."

On the March 17 agenda, the owner of the land is listed as Christian League for the Handicapped, Inc., doing business as Inspiration Ministries. The applicant is Abbey Provident Venture, LLC.

Town of Walworth residents expressed concerns about the project at a Feb. 16 Walworth Town Board meeting.

On March 15, the board rejected the conditional use permit request on a 2-1 vote. However, county officials have the final say on such land use matters.

Walworth Town Chairperson David Rowbotham did not elaborate on his board's actions during a March 16 phone call.

"There are multiple issues and reasons and concerns," Rowbotham said.

Representatives from the Abbey Resort want to purchase a retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries to establish a training academy for people who are planning to enter the hospitality industry.

The students would also live at the academy during the training.

Inspiration Ministries would retain about 30 acres of property on the north side of the site, and officials from Abbey Provident Venture would obtain about 20 acres of property on the south side as part of an agreement.

During previous town meetings, several residents expressed concern that the training academy would attract workers from foreign countries as part of the J-1 visa program.

Members of the town's plan commission also did not endorse the conditional use permit during their Feb. 7 meeting. There was a 2-2 vote on the proposal during that meeting.

The County Zoning Agency has its March 17 meeting at the Walworth County Government Center, County Board Room 114, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

